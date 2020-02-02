Harris, Shirley

Shirley Mitchell Harris, devoted Christian, wife, and mother joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on Thursday, January 30, 2020, after a period of declining health. Throughout her decline, her Faith in God remained strong and steadfast. She often talked about God's Love, goodness, and faithfulness and her thanks that Jesus Christ is her Lord and Savior.
She was a longtime employee of Pannills Knitting Company and Springs Industries prior to her retirement. She also did community service with God's Pit Crew.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ramey Mason Harris. She was also predeceased by sisters, Bobbie Sue Rogers and Linda Kaye Pulliam and brothers, Joseph Allen Mitchell and Harry Sanford Mitchell Jr; along with great nephew, Joseph Michael McGuire. Shirley was the daughter of parents, Harry Sanford Mitchell Sr. and Eliza Lea Mitchell who also predeceased her.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Michelle Harris and Kelly Renee Stone; sister, Elizabeth Diane Bryan; and brother, William Carlton "Buck" Mitchell.
Shirley was a member of Willis Memorial Baptist Church.
Norris Funeral Home of 1500 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, Va. is respectfully serving the Harris Family. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Norris. Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Norris beginning at 11 a.m.
To send flowers to the family of Shirley Harris, please visit Tribute Store.