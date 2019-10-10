Rebecca Via Hartis, 70, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
She was born on March 22, 1949 to the late Vernon V. Via and Rachel Hancock Via. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John Robert Hancock and Emma Fulcher Hancock; and paternal grandparents, Soloman Via and Lucy Jane Via.
Mrs. Hartis was a member of Stone Memorial Christian Church and worked for the First National Bank of Bassett, Va. which became First National Bank of Martinsville and Henry County, then becoming United Virginia Back, then Crestar Bank, then SunTrust Bank where worked as manager, and trust officer, and licensed insurance agent. She retired with 36 years of service in banking. She had been a girl scout of America, having become a leader. Rebecca had been active in United Way, a member of Patrick Henry Travelers, and was a member of the Red Hats of Martinsville and Henry County.
She is survived by her husband, Richard "Ricky" Lee Hartis of the residence; daughter, Sara Hartis Roetken and husband Chris of Martinsville, Va.; and sister and brother-in-law, Emma Jane Wells and husband, Charles Allen Wells Sr. of Richmond, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Minister Tim Wood officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel and other times will be at the residence. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, VA 24078.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hartis family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.