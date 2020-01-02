Paul Leon Hatcher, 78, of Bassett, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 19, 1941, to the late Eldon R. Hatcher and the late Amanda Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosa Hatcher.
Paul is survived by his children, Paul Wayne Hatcher of Danville, Angelene H. Ancheta (Lee) of Bassett, Jeffrey A. Hatcher of Spencer, Randy D Hatcher (Jessica) of Collinsville, and Samuel K Hatcher of Bassett; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren; three brothers, Curtis Hatcher, Dewey Hatcher (Judy) and Milton Hatcher (Brenda); two sisters, Rebecca Speicher (Jules) and Carleene Pilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Ross Harbour United Methodist Church in Stuart with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Bassett Funeral Service, P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055, or Angelene Ancheta, P.O. Box 573, Stanleytown, VA 24168 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.
