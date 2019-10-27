Hayden, Willard

Willard Anthony "Tony" Hayden, 58, of Robin Road, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion United Holy Church with Elder Lavarra Hagwood, eulogist. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church and all other times at the home, 69 Robin Road, Martinsville, Va. Interment will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.