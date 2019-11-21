Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Lee Haynes, 77, of Bassett, Va., went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Tommy was born on April 26, 1942, in Henry County, Va., to the late Opal Marie Via Haynes and the late Benjamin Frank Haynes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hagy Haynes; and brother, Harold Haynes. Tommy was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Bassett. He was the retired owner of Haynes Construction. He was a very active and past member of the Henry County School Board.
In his free time, Tommy handcrafted beautiful and various woodworks from canes to bookshelves and his family had many physical, one of a kind memories to hold on to and cherish. Tommy enjoyed his early morning walks at Philpott Lake, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and riding his 4 wheeler on Betty's Ridge. The family will dearly miss the delicious carrot cakes that he made for every possible occasion and "Papa Tom's" gentle and guiding presence will be incredibly missed.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving children, daughter, Diana Haynes Martin (Steve) of Bassett, son, Todd Haynes (Carol) of Franklin County, and daughter, Sara Haynes (Brad) of Patrick County, along with six grandchildren, Jordan Carlisle (Josh), Patrick Martin (Chelsea), Erica Turman (Chase), Zachery Haynes, Mary Grace Haynes, and Jaxon Meade.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Bassett with the Reverend Lew Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 12 until 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112, online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Va. is respectfully serving the Haynes family.