Hazelwood, Margaret

Margaret Johnson Hazelwood, 86, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 11, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at Fair Funeral Home and other times at 139 Rhodes Road in Eden.
Mrs. Hazelwood was born in Leaksville, N.C. on September 14, 1933, to the late Leonard and Wilda Franklin Johnson. She was a graduate of Leaksville High School, Class of 1951 and worked for Centel Telephone Company in Martinsville, Va., for 34 years before retiring. She was a former Sunday School teacher at Osborne Baptist Church where she was a charter member and actively attended until her recent health decline. Her passions were sewing, catering, even planning, and flower designing. Margaret loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, and her pet dog, Rosie. She was an active volunteer at Morehead Memorial Hospital for many years in the gift shop. She also loved going to the beach.
She is survived by her daughter, Avis Minter (Ricky); son, Jimmy Hazelwood; grandchildren, Samantha Minter, Adam Minter (Rachel), Courney Stowe (William), and Lee Hazelwood; and one great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred Hazelwood; brother, Isaac Johnson; and beloved sister, Becky J. Gilley.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of UNC-Rockingham Health Care, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Hospice of Rockingham County, and to Dr. Terry Daniel.
