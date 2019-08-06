HEDRICK SR.
Charles Daniel
January 22, 1947
August 4, 2019
Charles Daniel Hedrick Sr., 72, of Axton, Va., passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born on January 22, 1947 to the late Virgie Bell Kirks Hedrick and Grover Harvey Hedrick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dorothy Jean Hedrick; and brothers, Harvey Lynwood Hedrick and Robert Vincent Hedrick.
Mr. Hedrick was a member of County Line Christian Church. He served in the United States Army and worked in the roofing business.
He is survived by his children, Charles Daniel Hedrick Jr. (Christine), Laura Kay Plott, Tammy Faye Owings, Daniel Ray Hedrick (Hovenia), Robert Vincent Hedrick, Terry Wayne Hedrick, Melissa Ann Barker (Scott), and William Parker Hedrick (Christine); siblings, Helen Ann Triplett, James Thomas Hedrick, Judy Pauline Payne, Elton Vincent Hedrick, Cathy Faye Taylor, and Paul Harrison Hedrick. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Liz Tatum.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at County Line Christian Church with Minister Dean Ashby officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Hedrick Family Cemetery.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is serving the Hedrick family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com