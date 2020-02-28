Barbara Ann Johnson Hennis, 69, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1950, to the late Jesse E. Johnson and Mildred Spicer Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Earl F. Shaw.
Mrs. Hennis was a member of Kingdom Point Church and she retired from Pannell Knitting after 21 years of service. She also owned and operated Evergreen Florist in Ridgeway, Va. for 12 years. Mrs. Hennis and her husband, Denny Ray Hennis, got married on December 20, 1965 and were married for 54 years.
Barbara had received a double lung transplant at Duke University Medical Center on February 22, 2010 and was blessed with a happy and active life.
She is survived by her husband, Denny Ray Hennis of Ridgeway, Va.; daughters, Angela Hennis Wheeler (Billy) of Ridgeway, Va. and Carolyn Hennis Reynolds (Lance) of Edmond, Okla.; sisters, Carrie Susan Barnes of Ridgeway, Va. and Sally Peele of Waynesboro, Ga.; brother, Billy J. Shaw (Libby) of Martinsville, Va.; and grandchildren, Wayne Wheeler (Heather), Jonathan Wheeler, Matthew Wheeler, Andrew Wheeler, Nicholas Reynolds, and Jackson Reynolds.
A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Kingdom Point Church in Ridgeway, Va. with Pastor Marcus Heffinger officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, also at Kingdom Point Church and other times at the family home at 89 Lily Rd., Ridgeway, VA 24148. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hennis family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Barbara Hennis, please visit Tribute Store.