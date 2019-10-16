Glennis Montgomery Hensley, 82, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. She was on born March 5, 1937, in Patrick County, to the late Hiram and Laura Quesinberry Montgomery. She graduated from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College, Cum Laude.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Fenton Ashburn, Vadie Rogers, and Faith Puckett; and brothers, Burton, Layton and Walton Montgomery.
Mrs. Hensley is survived by her husband, James Clinton Hensley; daughters, Alisa Osborn (Kevin), and Lenora Brooks (Scott); sons, Philip Hensley (Brenda), Greg Hensley, Mark Hensley (Marla), Barry Hensley, and Doug Hensley (Autumn); brothers, Alton Montgomery, and Philgene Montgomery (Beth); ten grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hensley's graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Pentecostal Holiness Church, in Claudeville, Virginia. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service, Martinsville.
