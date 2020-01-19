Eddie Dean Hiatt, 63, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 5, 1956, in Henry County to Collen Vaughan Hiatt and the late Edward Manuel Hiatt.
He was of the Christian Faith. He had worked at Tultex of Martinsville for 26 years.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Hiatt.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by sisters, Sharon and Linda Hiatt, and Caren Sims (Chris); brothers, Donnie and Robert Hiatt; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Roxy.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
