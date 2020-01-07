James Wade Higgins Jr., 52, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born on October 23, 1967, in Martinsville, Va., to JoAnn Cartee Higgins and James Wade Higgins Sr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Pace Higgins and son, Sullivan Grey Higgins, both of the home.
Mr. Higgins was retired from Laurel Park Middle School where he was a physical science teacher.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Merle Brown officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sullivan's college fund.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Higgins family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
