HILL
Bill attended Trinity Worship Center. He enjoyed all types of sports especially playing disc golf with his neighbor, John, and bowling with family. He loved going to the beach and relaxing. His dogs and cats were very special to him. He was a devoted and loving father. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by a son, Harold "Seth" (Brittany) Hill; a daughter, Madelyn "Scottie" Hill and partner, Colin Wiebe; mother, Eleanor J. Hill; a brother, Jonathan "Johnny" (Kimberley) Hill; Bill's lady friend, Nancy Murdock; a special neighbor, Amy Ray; the mother of his children, Diane Hill; many nieces and nephews as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Sterling Hill; maternal grandparents, Manuel and Arcadia Quinones; and paternal grandparents, Iva and Bedford Woodard.
The celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Trinity Worship Center. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI.ORG.
To plant a tree in memory of William Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.