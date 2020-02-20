Donald James Hodge, 79, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville.
He was born on December 29, 1940, in Eckman, West Virginia, to the late James Flynoid Hodge and Gladys Thomas Hodge.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Shiloh Way of the Cross Church, with Bishop Early Dillard officiating. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service. Family visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Mr. Hodge's residence. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens.
