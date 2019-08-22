HODGES
Christopher Ray
February 5, 1970
August 18, 2019
Christopher Ray Hodges, 49, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Danville, Va. on February 5, 1970 to Dennis Ray Hodges and Marie Coats-Ballance.
Christopher was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kirby and Estelle Hodges and his maternal grandparents, Glenn and Gardie Coats.
He was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School Class of 1988 and a Radford University Graduate. He worked for WDBJ Channel 7 in Roanoke. He donated his time to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He loved his children and enjoyed taking them to theme parks. Many forms of music with his friends was his passion. He was a big University of Virginia fan. As a child he loved comic books and Star Wars.
He leaves behind his parents, Dennis Ray Hodges (Carolyn) of Eden, N.C. and Marie Coats-Ballance (Archie) of Ridgeway; son, Evan Nicholas Hodges; daughter, Somer Estelle Hodges of Roanoke; sister, Melissa Hodges Cadwell (Joel) of Radford and their children, Cody and Alicia Cadwell; Melissa's mother, Elsie Hodges; aunt, Karen Glennette Haga (Jerry) of Horsepasture; and cousins, Jonathan and Andrew Haga and their families.
He has donated his body to Science. There will be a celebration of life service for him on at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Virginia, 7202 Glen Forest Dr., Suite 102, Richmond, Va. 23226 or American Cancer Society, 9 East /Church Ave., Roanoke, Va. 24011.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net