HODGES
Donald Reed
June 3, 1947
August 9, 2019
Donald Reed Hodges, also known as (Papa), 72, of Ridgeway, passed away August 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 3, 1947. Donald graduated from Drewey Mason High School in 1966 and was the owner of Air Handlers, Inc. In addition to his parents, Henry Clay Hodges and Emma Wagoner Hodges, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sharon Collins, Janice Hodges and Charlene Hodges.
Donald is survived by his wife, Patsy A. Hodges; one daughter, Angelia Hodges Clay; one son, Frank Wayne Hodges; grandchildren, Ashley Watkins, Megan Hodges, Joshua Clay, Reyo Hodges and Slade Hodges; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lorene Patterson, Carole Donovant and Robin Nichols; one brother, Myles Hodges.
The funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville with the Rev. Don Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
