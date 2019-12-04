Frances Carolyn Spencer Hodges, 88, of Bassett died on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Sovah Health in Martinsville, following a lengthy illness.
Born on Happy St., in Bassett, Va., on June 21, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Johnson Abram Spencer and Lessie Pearl Hudson Spencer. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Herbert Hodges, and brothers, Curtis Eugene Spencer, Clinton Randolph Spencer, and Joseph Benjamin Spencer. Frances was a "Breck Girl" in 1948, was Miss Bassett in 1949, was an avid reader, and a member of Stanleytown United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her son, Danny Hodges and his wife Kathy; brothers, David Lee Spencer and wife, Jane, and Roger Lewis Spencer; sister, Jackie Coleman and husband, Robert; granddaughter, Stephanie Auker and husband, Jeremy; and grandchildren, Emersyn Auker, Carsyn Auker, and Anson Auker.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in Stanyleytown United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Westmoreland and the Rev. Jason Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park, in Martinsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 3750 NW 87th Ave. Ste 100, Doral, FL 33178, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be made at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, is serving the Hodges family.