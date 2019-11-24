Geneva Adkins Hodges, age 94, of Danville, formerly of Henry County, Virginia, died on November 22, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living-Stratford House in Danville, which had been her home for the last ten years.
She was born at home on a farm in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, on June 9, 1925, to the late Claude B. Adkins and Virgie Adkins, and was the third of eleven children. Geneva's husband of fifty seven years, James H. "Jimmy" Hodges, died on January 17, 2008. For their entire marriage Geneva and Jimmy lived on Jimmy's family farm in the Rangeley Community of Henry County.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was pre deceased by nine of her ten brothers and sisters, Lorene Adkins, Reid Adkins, Calvin Adkins, James Adkins, Kathleen Adkins Huggins, Betty Adkins Gibson, Iris Adkins, Robert Adkins, and Judy Adkins.
Geneva is survived by her son, James R. "Jim" Hodges and his wife, Suzette, of Abingdon, Virginia; her son, C. Michael Hodges and his wife, Rita, of Henry County; four grandchildren, Michael N. Hodges and his wife, Erin, Drew B. Hodges, Anna M. Hodges, and Sarah A. Hodges; three great-grand daughters, Sophie, Katherine and Elizabeth Hodges; sister, Barbara Jo Adkins Mills of Pittsylvania County; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Having begun her education in a two room elementary school which was a three mile walk from her home, Geneva graduated from Callands High School in Pittsylvania County in 1944. She then became the first in her family to attend and graduate from college, graduating from Radford College in 1948 with a degree in elementary education. She then embarked on a lengthy teaching career in the Henry County Schools, primarily teaching the fourth and fifth grades at Fieldale Elementary School. Although she retired from full time teaching in 1987, Geneva loved teaching so much that she substituted on a regular basis for another twenty years in both the Henry County and Martinsville City Schools. After relocating to Danville in 2009, Geneva continued to be a member of Fieldale United Methodist Church where she had attended since the early 1950's.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., at the Hodges Family Cemetery, Hodges Farm Road, in the Rangeley Community of Henry County, on Monday, November 25, 2019, with the Reverend Andy Brock officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael, Erin, Drew, Anna and Sarah Hodges. The family welcomes visits from family and friends at the home of Michael and Rita Hodges.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fieldale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Fieldale, Virginia 24089, or to the charity of one's choice.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Virginia, is serving the Hodges family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.