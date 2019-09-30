HODGES
Imogene Duncan
December 24, 1928
September 28, 2019
Imogene Duncan Hodges, 90, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
She was born in West Virginia on December 24, 1928 to Dewey Clayton Duncan Sr. and Elsie Campbell Duncan. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hodges was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, George Kenneth Hodges; brothers, Dewey Clayton Duncan Jr., Bobby Duncan, Billy Duncan; and an infant daughter, Betsy Carol Hodges.
She met Kenneth Hodges when attending school in Henry County, Va. and they later married prior to his leaving to serve in Korea. She kept children in her home while their parents worked and she was a source of comfort, strength and help to family and friends. She was a very active member of Fontaine Baptist Church during her lifetime; teaching Sunday School, serving as head of the Woman's Missionary Union, singing in the choir, visiting shut-ins, providing food for those in need and always sending notes of care and concern.
She is survived by a daughter, Vicky H. Hines (Mike) of Midlothian; son, Donald R. Hodges (Susan) of Martinsville; four grandchildren, Heather Hines Kalill (Ken) of Martinsville, Rob Hines (Kira) of Midlothian, George Hodges (Skye) of Belmont, N.C., Ginny Hodges McLendon (Martin) of Atlanta, Ga; six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ian Kalill and Leah, Cana and Selah Hines and Starling Hodges; sister, Betty Duncan Stephen (Dale) of Maryland; and brother, Dr. Robert Duncan of Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A celebration of life service, officiated by the Reverend Merle Brown will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at McKee-Stone Funeral Home, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville. Burial will be private.
The family wishes to thank caregivers, Erin, Janet, Joann, Sylvia and Karen for their devoted and loving care as well as Mountain Valley Hospice. A very special thank you to the Kalill family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Fontaine Baptist Church, 170 Fisher Farm Road, Martinsville, Virginia 24112 or to Mountain Valley Hospice 730 East Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, Va. 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, VA
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.