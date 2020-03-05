Jack Milton Hodges, 83, of Ridgeway, Va, passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1936, in Martinsville, Va. to the late George Dewey and Virginia Thomasson Hodges.
Jack retired from Suntrust Bank after 36 years of employment and was on the Virginia Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation Board for 43 years. He was a former Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Trustee of Fontaine Baptist Church in Martinsville where he was a lifelong member.
Jack was preceded in death by a brother, George Kenneth Hodges (Imogene); sister, Phoebe H. Leach (Bill); brother-in-law, Raymond Cardwell; and sister-in-law, Nancy Jones Hodges.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Hodges of the home; daughters, Sandra H. Durham (Eddie) of Callaway, Va. and Brenda H. Childs (BJ) of Durham, N.C.; granddaughters, Casey Jean D. Halstead (Charlie) of Ferrum, Va., and Ashley Susan Childs of Durham, N.C.; siblings, Dorothy Cardwell, Earl Hodges (Dot), Glen Hodges (Theresa), Howard Hodges (Betty), and Nancy Stowe (Marshall); also numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home with the Reverend Merle Brown officiating. Interment will be held at Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home of Martinsville,Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
