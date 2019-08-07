HODGES
Jerry Franklin
October 28, 1942
July 29, 2019
Jerry Franklin Hodge, 76, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He worked in the furniture industry and the owner of PFI. He was proceeded in death by his father, Tip Hodges; and one sister, Jean Dickson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joy Hodges; two sons, Anthony W. Hodges (wife) Suzanne Hodges, Jeffery F. Hodges (wife) April Hodges; two grandchildren, Aleigha and Spencer Hodges; two stepgrandchildren, Jennifer and Chris Doyle; one stepgreat-granddaughter, Blanca Erickson; one sister, Kathy Baldassaro (husband) Okie; two brothers, Jimmy Hodges and J.T. Hodges (wife) Vicky; and his mother, Rose Hodges.
A memorial service will be held at Wrights Funeral Services, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. and the service will start at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to tunnels2towers.org.