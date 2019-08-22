HODGES
Mark Randall
September 6, 1964
August 19, 2019
Mark Randall Hodges, 54, of Patrick Springs, Va., Passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Henry County on September 6, 1964 to the late John M. Hodges, Jr. and Ellen ODell Lamkin.
He is survived by a daughter, Amanda Santiago (Alex) of Atlanta, Ga.; sons, Matt Hodges of Woolwine and Adam Hodges of Atlanta, Ga.; step-son, Cody Fortner (Heather) of Martinsville, step-daughter, Kristen Lang of Aarat; mother, Ellen Lamkin (Thomas) of Bassett; four grandchildren and a brother Christopher Hodges of Danville.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jason Callahan officiating. Burial will follow in the County Line Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hodges family.