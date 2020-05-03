Myles Clay Hodges, 66, of Bassett, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Martinsville on November 25, 1953. He attended Laurel Park High School. He was employed by Loparex. He was the former owner of Airflow Dynamics, Inc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay Hodges and Emma Wagoner Hodges. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Sharon Collins, Janice Hodges and Charlene Hodges; one brother, Donald Hodges.
Myles is survived by his significant other, Mary H. Smith; one daughter, Candi Peters; two sons, Mitchell (Christy) Hodges and Landon H. Hodges; five grandchildren, Austin, Autumn, Phoenix, Weston and Chance; three sisters, Lorene Patterson, Carole Donovant and Robin Nichols; special friends, Jimmy Lovell, J.L. Mullins, G.W. Barker, Wallace Deering and Walter Hairston Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the current restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic, a floating visitation will be held for immediate family and friends at Bassett Funeral Service with the Rev. Leander Reynolds officiating. Burial will be in Carver Memorial Gardens with Covid-19 restriction followed.
