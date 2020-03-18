Eddie Dean Hodge Sr., 67, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on December 19, 1952, in Bassett, Virginia, to the late George W. Hodge Sr., and Virginia Sayers Hodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, John Robert Hodge and Eddie Dean Hodge Jr.; sister, Judy Pugh; and brothers, George Washington Hodge and Jimmy Hodge.
Mr. Hodge is survived by his wife, Shirley Wilmouth Hodge; daughters, Michelle Hodge Patterson, Wendy Nickole Hodge, and Heather Marie Ward; sister, Joanne Shaffer; grandchildren, Michael Snead, Brittany Patterson, Caswell Folk, Ryan Ward, and Briar Ward; and great-grandchildren, Marlie Snead and Cayman Snead.
The funeral will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mayo Christian Church, with Pastor Curt Ashely officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mayo Christian Church.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
