Howard "Wes" Holcomb left this world on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1946 at his home in Sydnorsville in Franklin County. He graduated from Franklin County High School. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1967 - 1970. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended Patrick Henry Community College where he earned an Associate's degree in business.
Throughout his life he had many jobs. He was always on the lookout for the next work challenge. He started work with JD Bassett and ended in Roanoke with Halmode. In between he sold insurance, was a long haul trucker, had a small home improvement business, was a warehouse supervisor, sold cars and the list went on.
Wes never met a stranger. He was always ready with a joke or a quick tease. You never knew when he was serious or ready with "I gotcha!"
Since retirement, Wes loved piddling in his garage with his radio blaring. He also looked for any reason to get on his John Deere tractor to mow his field, push gravel, or to reel me and Mel in when we got stuck or broke down on the golf cart.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marie Holcomb; brother-in-law James Belcher; and his in-laws, Harvey and Pricie McGhee. He had many special pets, but his real buddy was "Shadoe" a dachshund he dearly loved.
Wes is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janice McGhee Holcomb; his daughter, Melissa Williamson (Scott); a sister, Martha Sue Belcher; and a brother, David Holcomb (Sally); his present pet, a chihuahua named Peanut Butter. He also has many nieces and nephews.
Melissa and I would like to thank the Palliative Care Unit at the VA Medical Center in Salem for their loving care at the end.
The family requests no food or flowers. Donations to the Franklin County Humane Society would be appreciated. Franklin County Human Society, 18401 Virgil H. Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Due to the current virus situation there will be no visitation with a private funeral to follow. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
