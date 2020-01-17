Holland, James

HOLLAND
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Willard Dudley "Bill" Holland and sister, Mildred H. Lawrence.
He is survived by his wife, Caroloyn; daughters, Sharon H. White (David) and Shelby Marie Holland; granddaughters, Savanna James Holland and Shailey Grace Holland; sister, Frances H. Bledsoe; and brother, Bobby M. Holland (Linda).
James retired as a supervisor from Dupont.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Axton Community Volunteer Fire Department, 55 Mountain Valley Rd. Axton VA 24054, or to the Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton VA 24054.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
