Holley, Coy Edward

HOLLEY
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dewey Shivley, Grady Holley, Lloyd Holley, Albert Holley, Thomas Edward Holley Jr., Edgar Holley, Dennis Holley, Virgil Holley, and Johnny Holley; and two sisters, Maude Holley and Marie Broome.
Coy retired from the DuPont Plant in Martinsville, Va. with 38 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, NASCAR racing and spent several years traveling throughout the United States after his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Lula King Holley of Floyd, Va.; and son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Penny Holley of Willis, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Jason Pratt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carilion Clinic Hospice, 701 Randolph Street, Radford, VA 24141.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Holley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Coy Holley, please visit Tribute Store.