Rebena "Mae" Rakes Holley, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Martinsville Health and Rehab.
She was born on May 27, 1939, in Ferrum, Virginia, to the late John and Annie Cannaday Rakes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Owen Holley; sisters, Carrie Thomason and Lucy Nichols; and brothers, George Rakes and Paul Rakes.
Mrs. Holley is survived by daughters, Tammie Grady (Shane), and Deborah Chaney Bernard; sons, Donnie Carroll Holley (Julie) and Jim Allen Chaney Jr. (Margaret); sister, Carlene Robertson; brothers, Glen Rakes and Thomas Rakes; grandchildren, Nathan Lewis, Owen Holley, Tyler Holley, Jamie Chaney, and B. J. Bernard; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 2 p.m,, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Joe Donely officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.