HOLLIFIELD
Mary Frances Rush
February 11, 1924
August 21, 2019
Mary Frances Rush Hollifield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home, Culpepper Garden in Arlington, Va.
Mary Frances was born February 11, 1924 in Leakesville, N.C. She was the oldest of three children born to Edgar Marian and Mary Wallace Haizlip Rush. She grew up in Spray, N.C. and attended Stratford College in Danville, Va.
After college, she taught in Martinsville Public Schools, retiring in 1953 upon the birth of her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Armstrong and son-in-law, Thomas W. Armstrong of Fairfax, Va.; two grandsons, Tom and Will Armstrong; brother, John Haizlip Rush and nieces, Susan Rush and Nancy Dedreux and several cousins.
Mary Frances and her family would like to thank her friends in Martinsville for their support and kindness through the years, Culpepper Garden staff for making her last 19 years happier and healthier, and Vitas Hospice for helping her to transition from this mortal life with dignity and comfort.
A memorial service in Eden, N.C. is being planned for a later date.
Donations can be made to the Tom Floyd Memorial Fund, Culpepper Garden, 4435 N. Pershing Drive, Arlington, Va. 22203 in memory of Mary Frances Hollifield.