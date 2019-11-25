Coy Lester
Coy Lester Holt, 97, of Fieldale, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1922, in Patrick County, Va., to the late Cora Lawson Holt and David Crockett Holt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Demris Wood Holt; sisters, Eva Collins, Essie Woods, Irene Rigney, and Nellie Holt; and brothers, Paul Holt and Charles Holt.
Mr. Holt was a member of Fieldale United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Army during World War II and retired from Fieldcrest Mills after 37 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Kay Smith of High Point, N.C., Judy Gillespie of Fieldale, Va., and Cece Tyndall and husband, Stan. of Martinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Brad Lawrence, Jason Holt, Dawn Spence, Kelly Roberts, Kevin Roberts, and Amanda Imdahl; five great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Koger; and brother, Junior Holt.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Andy Brock officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Fieldale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 218, Fieldale, VA 24089, or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Holt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.