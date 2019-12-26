Holt, Willie

Willie Clarence Holt, age 96, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Mr. Holt was born on May 8, 1923 in Henry County, Va. He was a son of the late Joseph Matthew Holt and the late Alice Sheffield Holt.
He was married to the late Mildred Hairston Holt. Mr. Holt was employed by Bassett Mirror for many years as a truck driver. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Mr. Holt is survived by two daughters, Casenio Holt Prunty (Anthony) of Bassett, Va., Anita Holt McGill (Shaun) of Waldorf, Md.; one son, Clarence "Wayne" Holt (Norma) of Richmond, Va.; one brother, Fredrick Herman Holt (Katie) of Bassett, Va.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; and a longtime friend, companion and caregiver, Jeanette Harris.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Greater International Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens with military rites.
