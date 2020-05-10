Robert Dean Holthausen Sr., 80, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born January 27, 1940 in St. Louis, Mo. to the late Bernadine Roman Holthausen and Walter Holthausen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Holthausen.
Mr. Holthausen served in the United States Marines and was a member of AMVETS. He retired as a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Holthausen of the home; sons, Robert Holthausen Jr. (Anita) and Gregg Holthausen (Brenda); stepsons, Robert Hancock (Gail) and Mark Hancock (Lee); grandsons, Logan and Taylor Holthausen; and step-grandchildren, Alyson and Zachary Hancock. Also surviving is his brother, Wally Holthausen; and nephew, Raymond Holthausen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Holthausen family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
