Jennifer Dawn Horsley, 43, of Collinsville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Sovah-Martinsville. Mrs. Horsley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was born August 21, 1976 to Billy Handy Jr. and the late Patricia Hylton Barnes in Martinsville, Va. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emmett and Boots Hylton and Jean Handy. She is survived by her loving husband, Dwain Woody Horsley; sons, Andrew Swanson and Eric Dwain Horsley, Landon Cruz; daughter, Brianna Monday Martin (Jason); granddaughters, Brileigh and Jolie Martin, and Sadie Horsley, grandfather, Billy G. Handy Sr.; stepfather, Andy Barnes; sisters, Hilarie Handy and Melinda Lovell; niece, Kaylee Greer; mother-in-law, Mary Blanche Horsley; and several uncles and other family members. Jennifer was an intelligent lady who always cared for her family and everyone around her. She leaves behind a large empty space. She worked years for Carilion Transport as a CT and Carilion Clinic, where she enjoyed taking care of her patients. In accordance with restriction due to the Covid-19 Pandemic there will be a private graveside service at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Horsley family.
