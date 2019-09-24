HORTON
Edward Lewis
November 19, 1937
September 21, 2019
Rev. Edward Lewis Horton, 81, of Axton, Va., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born November 19, 1937 in Carroll County to the late Elgin and Viva Hardy Horton.
Edward was employed by Red Level American Furniture as a security guard. Edward served our country during the Korean Conflict in the Navy. He was of the Baptist faith and served as a preacher for over twenty years. He loved sports, especially Virginia Tech, fishing, hunting, and NASCAR. He loved and cared greatly for his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Edwards Horton and son, Edward Elmond Horton.
Edward is survived by his daughters, Donna Darlene Spencer, Elizabeth Esteane Pulliam, and Wonella Sue Lambert; sister, Margaret Ann Horton; brother, E.J. Horton; 12 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
