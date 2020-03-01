David "Mike" Michael Hundley, 65, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born October 5, 1954 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Ruth Prillaman Hundley and Joseph Wayne Hundley.
Mike was a graduate of Martinsville High School and Virginia Tech. He served in the United States Navy and worked for AT&T and with his brother at Martinsville Emulsion Products. He was a member of Amvets and Friends of the NRA. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Christensen Hundley of the home; son, Michael Wayne Hundley of Blacksburg, Va.; daughter, Carolyn Marie Compton (Caleb) of Fort Bragg, N.C.; grandson, Elliot Compton; siblings, Sally Hundley (Gene) of Athens, Ga., Joe Hundley (Brenda) of Martinsville, Va., Margaret Dickerson (Charles) of Blacksburg, Va., and Robert Hundley (Michele) of Cary, N.C.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Martinsville with Pastor John Fulcher officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church of Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hundley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
