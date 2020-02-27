HUDSON
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will follow in the Stuart Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
