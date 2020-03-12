Hughes, Margaret

HUGHES
Margaret Maines

Margaret Maines Hughes, 76, of Bassett, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born in Sparta, North Carolina on November 15, 1943 to the late Elder Talmage Maines and Dixie Hodge Maines. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Gail; brother, Lewis; and sister, Edna.
She was a member of Mercy Crossing where she was a longtime member of the choir and retired from Walmart having worked 27 years.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Irvin Loyd Hughes; daughter, Irvena Carter (Danny) of Collinsville; son, Alan Hughes (Jackie) of Martinsville; grandson, Scott Carter (Ana) of Collinsville; great-grandchildren, Cloud Carter and Persephone Fielding; two brothers, Harrison Maines (Judy) and Jackie Maines; two sisters, Bobbie Parlier (Gary) all of Sparta, N.C. and Linda Todd (Wayne) of Mt. Airy, N.C.; eight nephews and three nieces.
The family will receive friends in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Shiloh United Methodist Church cemetery in Sparta, N.C.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hughes family.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bassett Funeral Service
3665 Fairystone Park Hwy
Bassett, VA 24055
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Bassett Funeral Service
3665 Fairystone Park Hwy
Bassett, VA 24055
Mar 15
Burial
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery
197 Shiloh Church Road
Sparta, NC 28675
