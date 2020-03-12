Hughes, Margaret

HUGHES
She was a member of Mercy Crossing where she was a longtime member of the choir and retired from Walmart having worked 27 years.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Irvin Loyd Hughes; daughter, Irvena Carter (Danny) of Collinsville; son, Alan Hughes (Jackie) of Martinsville; grandson, Scott Carter (Ana) of Collinsville; great-grandchildren, Cloud Carter and Persephone Fielding; two brothers, Harrison Maines (Judy) and Jackie Maines; two sisters, Bobbie Parlier (Gary) all of Sparta, N.C. and Linda Todd (Wayne) of Mt. Airy, N.C.; eight nephews and three nieces.
The family will receive friends in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Shiloh United Methodist Church cemetery in Sparta, N.C.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hughes family.
To send flowers to the family of Margaret Hughes, please visit Tribute Store.