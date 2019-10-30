Jewel "Jo Jo" Hundley Jr., 68, of Axton, passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
He was born in Martinsville on July 16, 1951, the son of the late Jewel H. Hundley Sr. and the late Pearl Perkins Hundley, also preceded in death by a brother, Ernest "Jerry" Hundley. He was retired from the City of Martinsville Parks & Recreation with 30 years of service.
Survivors include a sister, Linda M. Via; brother, David Hundley; one niece and two nephews; lifelong friend, Karen Mayes; several cousins; and his beloved cat, Mutt Mutt.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Roselawn Burial Park conducted by Pastor Mike Magnani.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hundley family.