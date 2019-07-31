HUNDLEY
Lillian Inez Compton
October 3, 1924
July 29, 2019
Lillian Inez Compton Hundley, 94, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
She was born on October 3, 1924 in Leatherwood, Va. to the late Buchanan "Buck" Compton and Ella Hodges Compton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Allen Hundley; brothers, Leonard, Alvin, James, and Lindbergh Compton.
Mrs. Hundley was a member of Starling Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Mikles of Martinsville, Va., and Ann Garland and husband Larry of Dublin, Va. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jason Mikles (Heidi), Ryan (Taylor), Terri, and Beth Garland; great-grandchildren, Justin Mikles, Ty and Carter Garland, and Carson Abercrombie.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, with Pastor Freddie Bonds officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hundley family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com