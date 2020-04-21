Arthur "Doug" Douglas Hutcherson, 69, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. He was born March 21, 1951, in Martinsville, Virginia to the late Selera "Red" Hutcherson and Virginia Ingram Smart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, and watching his granddaughters play softball.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Butch Hutcherson.
Mr. Hutcherson is survived by his wife, Jeannie Ayers Hutcherson; daughter, Cindy Hutcherson Ray (Patrick); son, Randall Hutcherson (fiancee, Kim Rea); sister, Teresa Smart Newman (Tony); brother, David Hutcherson; sister-in-law, Katie Hutcherson; grandchildren, Emily Ray, Mallory Ray, and Gavin Hutcherson.
All services will be held at a later date.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Hutcherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
