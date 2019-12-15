Dwayne Lee Hutcherson, 56, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a brief but hard battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Martinsville on March 18, 1963, the first son of Junior Lee Hutcherson (deceased) and Judith Lee Washburn Hutcherson. He was an auto technician by trade having worked for Mitchell Howell, Nelson Ford and more recently Classic Body Restoration. He was a master technician in his auto mechanic and car restoration.
He travelled many different places for schooling and learned many skills from climbing mountains in Montana with large goats, going to the John Brown Guide School in New Jersey for learning how to survive outdoors and being a guide for others and to Arizona MMI for education in Harley Davidson Motorcycles. His craftsmanship will be missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Judith Washburn Dillinger; one brother, Tony Hutcherson; one sister, Angela "Sissy" Arnold and husband, Chad; his grandmother, Lorene Washburn, along with uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family and friends.
All arrangements will be private.
The family would like to thank, Carilion Clinic of Martinsville, the doctors and nurses at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Blue Ridge Cancer Center for all the care and kindness shown to Dwayne and the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the SPCA of Martinsville, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
