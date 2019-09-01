HYLTON
Ida Ruth Haden
August 29, 2019
Mrs. Ida Ruth Haden Hylton, 89, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on August 29, 2019.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hylton will be held Monday, September 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Elders Lewis Vass and Eddie Bunn officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Jacks Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services on Monday. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.