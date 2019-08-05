HYLTON
James Greeley
December 6, 1932
August 3, 2019
Mr. James Greeley Hylton, 86, of Stuart, Va., passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born in Patrick County on December 6, 1932 to the late Greeley and Lena Hylton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Minter; and a brother, Willie Hylton. James had served in the United States Army during the Korean War and had worked for Harris Construction for many years. He attended Jack's Creek Primitive Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Mary Marena Hylton of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Sidney Slaughter of Martinsville; one son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Lisa Hylton of Lexington, N.C.; three grandchildren, Michael Wayne Hylton, Mary Elizabeth Hylton, Misty Faye Hylton; one brother, Frank B. Hylton of Stuart; a sister-in-law, Shelby Turner and husband, Troy of Stuart; a brother-in-law, Leon Pendleton of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jack's Creek Primitive Baptist Church with Elder David Kamoda officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy, Stuart, VA 24171 or to Jack's Creek Primitive Baptist Church c/o Regina Handy, 2239 Mill House Rd, Woolwine, VA 24185. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.