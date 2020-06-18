Hylton, Perry Douglas

November 18, 1956 - June 15, 2020 Perry Douglas Hylton, 63, of Kennedy, Minn., formerly of Martinsville, passed away on Jun 15, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carla Hylton; father, Jack Hylton; and sister, Robin. He is survived by his daughter, Megan of Kennedy, Minn.; mother, Nina J. Hylton of Martinsville; three brothers, Don, Eddie and wife, Tammy, and Greg Hylton, three neices and numerous relatives. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
