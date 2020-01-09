Ingram, James

James Ray "Jim" Ingram, 73, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born March 14, 1946 in San Diego, Calif. to the late Dorothy France Ingram and William Ingram. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother.
Jim served in the United States Air Force as part of the military police. After leaving the military, he held several sales positions prior to training in construction. He then ran his own business for many years in the community named Acoustical Ceiling & Drywall. He was also a treasured member of Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church.
James Ingram was always a beloved father and husband, however, his family is most appreciative of the time after Jim gave his life to the Lord. He had shown a light into their life and helped guide them to a life of faith. Their only hope is that people know Jim has entered the gates of heaven and is waiting to meet all of his family and friends there.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Ingram, Maryalicia Roppollo (Christopher), Derrick Ingram (Brittany), Brian Ingram (Alice), Scott Ingram, and Derrik Riggs (Devon); brother, Jack Ingram; grandchildren, Dylan Johnson and Brittney Ingram; great-grandchildren, Charleigh Adair-Johnson, April Mullen, and Jacob Ingram. He is also survived by the family dog, Daisy and multiple grand-dogs.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Stanley Waddell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow the service at Roselawn Abbey.
Memorial donations may be made to Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church, 1995 Old Chatham Rd., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Ingram family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of James Ingram, please visit Tribute Store.