Ingram, Marsha

Marsha Kaye Ingram, 56, of Carver Court, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, December 30, 2019, at SOVAH Health-Martinsville.
The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Galilean House of Worship with Bishop Doug Ingram, Eulogist. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service at the church, Galilean House of Worship, where the pastor is Bishop Michael Penn, and all other times at the home, 1306 Carver Court, Martinsville, Va. Interment will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
