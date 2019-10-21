Phobie M. Ingram, 65, of Bassett, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Sovah Health Martinsville.
She was born in Hurley, Virginia, on July 13, 1954, to the late Benjamin McCoy and the late Evelyn Nichols McCoy. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Garland Alvis Ingram; second husband, Curtis Craddock; a son, William Roy Ingram; brother, Mack McCoy; and sisters, Sarah Ellen Mitchell and Bonnie Sue Dolen.
She is survived by one son, Joe Ingram and wife, Michele; two grandchildren, Amber Bowden and Chase Ingram; three great-grandchildren, Brayleigh Bowden, Mason Flaneary, and Baby Ingram; one brother, Wilbert Lee McCoy; and two half-brothers, Eli McCoy and Bill Nichols.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ingram family.