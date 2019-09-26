INMAN
Mary Alice Holt
September 15, 1944
September 21, 2019
Mary Alice Holt Inman, 75, of Bassett, Va., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. She was born September 15, 1944 in Patrick County to the late William and Pearl Lankford Holt .
Mary was employed by King's Grant as a dietician. She was a charter member of Traditional Christian Church. Mary was a member of The Wings and loved to cook and give baked goods to others.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Davis Inman; daughter, Wanda Gail Morton; sister, Oma Mae Willard; and brother, James Holt.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Ronda "Pebbles" Handy (Richard), and Vonda Vineyard; son-in-law, Wayne Morton; sisters, Inez Miller, Sue Fain, and Ruth Martin; grandchildren, Jackie Horton (Brandon), Jeffery Hylton (Shannon), Tiffany Morton, Brook Handy, and Gage Handy; great-grandchildren, Liam Horton, Lola Horton, and Maryn Hylton.
The funeral will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Don Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net