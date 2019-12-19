Delories Ann Farmer Ireland, 61, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1957, in Martinsville, to the late Kenneth and Elizabeth Bates Farmer. She was a hard worker, loved her family, and her Jack Russell, "Pheobe".
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Ireland; and brother, Curtis Farmer.
Ms. Ireland is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Miller; son, Joseph Nelson (Lori); sisters, Helen Moss (John, Jr.), and Lorene Koger (William); grandchildren, Kimberley Nelson, and Ethan Miller; and stepmother, Doris Farmer.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with the Reverend Elwood Gallimore officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.