Jamison, Joanna

Ms. Joanna P. Jamison, 96, of 1111 Main Street, Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Friday night, December 6, 2019, at the residence of her brother in Callands, Virginia.
Born on December 8, 1922, in Pittsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joe Miller and Madie Fuller Miller. She was twice married, first to the late Richard Price and secondly to the late Elder Clarence H. Jamison. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Baker; one sister, Leola Gilbert; and five brothers, Monroe, Frank, Harry, Allen and Joe Miller, Jr.
Ms. Jamison was last employed by Pannill Knitting Company in Martinsville, Virginia. She joined the Greater Mt. Parrish Missionary Baptist Church. She also attended Sandy Ridge Primitive Baptist Church with her husband, who served pastor.
Those left to cherish her memories are two brothers, George Miller and William Miller, both of Callands, Virginia; two grandchildren, Danielle and Kristen Baker, both of Midlothian, Virginia; five stepchildren; her son-in-law, Dr. Sherman Baker of Midlothian, Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life for Ms. Jamison will be conducted on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Minister Giovanni Meadows, presiding and Elder Dean Harris, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Fuller-Miller Family Cemetery, Callands, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.