Jamison, Linda Lou

Linda Lou Jamison, 58, of Bassett, Va. passed peacefully from her earthy life and entered into her heavenly home on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Gwendloyn Jamison.
Linda Jamison was born in Rocky Mount, Va., on April 22, 1961, to the late John Luther and Willie Irene Jamison of Rocky Mount, Va. Linda attended Franklin Co. Schools and later got her GED. She was employed at Stanley Furniture for 28 years and with Henry Co. public schools for 14 years at Fieldage Collinsville Middle School and stayed on when they contracted out to service solutions where she remained until she became ill in February of this year.
Linda leaves to cherish her memories, twin daughters, Gwendloyn Jamison of Martinsville, Va., and Gwendetta Jamison of Bassett, Va.; one son, William Corey Jamison of South Hampton, Va.; one brother, John T. Jamison of Bassett, Va.; three sisters, Shirley L. Walkins of Lynchburg, Va., Lillie M. Feggans of Fieldale, Va., and Loretta (Steve) Gravely of Martinsville, Va., 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and hr F.C. family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Janet Osborne at Carilion oncology and Infusion Clinic and her staff, nurse Amy, Jenny and all that made her visits there pleasant. Thanks also to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, 10th floor staff, Mountain Valley Hospice of Martinsville, Va., and all that took part in caring for our loved one, may God bless each of you.
Services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Clearview Weslyen, 925 Barrows Mill Rd., Martinsville